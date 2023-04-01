Western Railway introduces access controlled parking facility at Bandra Terminus

To make entry and exit convenient at one of Mumbai’s busiest stations viz Bandra Terminus, Western Railway has introduced Access Controlled Parking facility at the station. This will provide great convenience to passengers coming to the station in private vehicles. According to a press release by Western Railway, the parking facility has a modernised approach for controlled entry and exit with the installation of Mechanised Boom Barrier system. Designated ‘Pick Up’ and ‘Drop Points’ have been created for passengers near the station building. To ensure ease of movement and to make the station premises congestion free, dedicated lanes for auto, taxi and private vehicles have been provided. Besides ample parking space for all types of vehicles, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance system has been installed in the parking area to ensure the safety of passengers. Western Railway is committed to providing better passenger facilities at its stations to make their journey a pleasant one. With this modern facility at Bandra Terminus station, passengers can make their travel convenient and safe.