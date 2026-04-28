 Mumbai Railway Network On High Alert After Threat Call From Pakistan Number; Caller Demands ₹5 Crore, Threatens To Harm Civilians If...
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Mumbai Railway Network On High Alert After Threat Call From Pakistan Number; Caller Demands ₹5 Crore, Threatens To Harm Civilians If...

A threat call demanding Rs 5 crore to prevent attacks on railway stations triggered a high alert in Mumbai early Tuesday. The caller, identifying himself as Irfan, contacted the Railway Police control room via WhatsApp around 3 am. Officials said the number was traced to Pakistan, and an investigation is currently underway.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, April 28, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
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Mumbai: The Mumbai Railway Police control room received a threat call in the early hours of Tuesday, triggering a high-alert situation across key railway stations in the city.

According to the Railway Police, the call was received at around 3 am at the Railway police control room's WhatsApp number. The caller, who identified himself as Irfan, allegedly threatened attacks on railway stations and an office, demanding Rs 5 crore to prevent harm to civilians.

Citing the Railway Police, IANS reported that the number used to make the call was traced to Pakistan. Currently, in this case, an investigation is underway.

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