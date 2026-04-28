Mumbai Railway Network On High Alert After Threat Call From Pakistan Number; Caller Demands ₹5 Crore, Threatens To Harm Civilians If...

Mumbai: The Mumbai Railway Police control room received a threat call in the early hours of Tuesday, triggering a high-alert situation across key railway stations in the city.

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According to the Railway Police, the call was received at around 3 am at the Railway police control room's WhatsApp number. The caller, who identified himself as Irfan, allegedly threatened attacks on railway stations and an office, demanding Rs 5 crore to prevent harm to civilians.

Citing the Railway Police, IANS reported that the number used to make the call was traced to Pakistan. Currently, in this case, an investigation is underway.