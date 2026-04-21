Bomb Threat Email To ATS Navi Mumbai Triggers Alert; Probe Handed To Mumbai Police

Security agencies respond swiftly after bomb threat email sent to ATS Navi Mumbai unit | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 20: A bomb threat email sent to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Navi Mumbai unit on Monday triggered a security alert, prompting immediate action by law enforcement agencies. Investigation regarding this case has been transferred to Mumbai Police.

Threat email received by ATS

According to officials, the threatening email was received on the official ATS Navi Mumbai email ID at around 11:21 am on April 20, 2026, from the email address vexenaaring@proton.me.

The message claimed that explosive devices had been planted at Reliance Corporate Park and the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery, warning that they would detonate within 30 minutes.

Security agencies initiate response

Following the receipt of the email, authorities immediately initiated standard security protocols. The email’s header and footer details were extracted and forwarded to the Mumbai Cyber Branch for technical analysis and tracing of the sender.

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Police and security agencies are treating the threat with utmost seriousness, and further investigation is underway to verify the authenticity of the claim and identify the source of the email.

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