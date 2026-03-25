Mumbai Police Receive Bomb Threat Call Warning Blast At Peninsula Business Park In Currey Road, Nothing Suspicious Found |

Mumbai: A bomb threat call targeting Peninsula Business Park in Mumbai’s Currey Road area late Tuesday night led to an immediate response from the Mumbai Police. According to Mumbai Police, a thorough search of the premises revealed no suspicious objects. Later, the NM Joshi Marg Police registered a non-cognizable (NC) offence and initiated efforts to trace the unidentified caller.

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Bomb Threat Email To Mumbai Press Club

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar threat received by the Mumbai Press Club earlier this week, raising concerns about coordinated hoax threats in the city. On March 19 at around 7:33 pm, the Press Club received a chilling email warning that multiple small bombs filled with poisonous gas had been planted within the building and would detonate at 1 pm on Friday, March 20.

Police sources revealed that the email was routed through a Germany-based Virtual Private Network (VPN) and sent using Proton Mail, a platform known for its encryption and anonymity features, making it difficult to trace the sender. The individual behind the email identified herself as Neerja Ajmal Khan, though officials suspect the name may be fictitious.

Read Also Bomb Threat Email To Mumbai Press Club Sent Via Proton Mail Using German VPN; Probe Underway

Following the email alert, security agencies, including local police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squads, were swiftly deployed at the Press Club premises. A comprehensive search operation was conducted in and around the building to detect and neutralise any potential threat. However, no explosives or suspicious materials were found.

The case is currently being jointly investigated by the Cyber Police and the Azad Maidan Police Station, where an NC offence has also been registered. Officials stated that all possible angles, including the use of anonymising technology to spread panic, are being examined thoroughly. Authorities have reiterated that such hoax threats are treated with utmost seriousness, given the potential for public panic and disruption.

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