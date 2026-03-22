 Bomb Threat Email To Mumbai Press Club Sent Via Proton Mail Using German VPN; Probe Underway
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Bomb Threat Email To Mumbai Press Club Sent Via Proton Mail Using German VPN; Probe Underway

A threatening email claiming bombs were planted in the Mumbai Press Club was sent on March 19 via Germany-based VPN using Proton Mail. The sender, identifying as Neerja Ajmal Khan, made political allegations. Mumbai Police, including the Bomb Disposal Squad, launched a full investigation. No explosives were found; cyber probe continues.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, March 22, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
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Bomb Threat Email To Mumbai Press Club Sent Via Proton Mail Using German VPN; Probe Underway |

Mumbai: The threatening email sent to the Mumbai Press Club on March 19 at 7:33 pm was routed through a Germany-based VPN and sent using Proton Mail, police sources said. The Cyber Police and Azad Maidan Police Station are investigating the matter, and a non-cognizable (NC) offence has been registered at Azad Maidan Police Station.

The email claimed that several small bombs filled with poisonous gas had been planted inside the Press Club building and would explode at 1 pm on Friday (March 20). The sender identified herself as Neerja Ajmal Khan.

Following the email, Mumbai Police and other security agencies swung into action. A search operation was initiated in and around the Press Club premises.

Teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the dog squad were deployed to scan the area and neutralize any potential threat.

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In the email, the sender claimed to represent a group of Muslims from Coimbatore and made certain political allegations. The message alleged injustice and suppression of voices. The sender stated that limited resources had been used to target the Mumbai Press Club and mentioned an intention to cause damage, while also advising people to vacate the building. Police have taken the threat seriously and launched a detailed probe. The cyber team is examining technical details, including the email ID, routing path, and possible origin of the message.

Preliminary findings indicate that the email was sent via Proton Mail, a secure email service that is often difficult to trace, along with a VPN to mask the sender’s location. Officials said all angles are being thoroughly investigated and no negligence will be tolerated. Further investigation is underway.

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