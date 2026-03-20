Mumbai Press Club Bomb Threat Sparks Security Alert, Police Launch Probe - CHECK VIDEO |

Mumbai, March 20: The Mumbai Press Club received a threatening email claiming that several small bombs filled with poisonous gas had been planted inside the building and would explode at 1 pm on Friday. The sender identified herself as Neerja Ajmal Khan.

Soon after the email was received, the police and security agencies swung into action. A search operation in and around the Press Club premises is expected to begin shortly. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the dog squad have been called to the spot to prevent any potential threat in time.

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What the threatening email said

In the email, the sender claimed to represent Muslims from Coimbatore and made certain political allegations. The message stated that injustice had been done to them and that their voices were being suppressed. It also mentioned that the sender had limited resources and had used them to target the Mumbai Press Club. However, the sender also wrote that the intention was to cause damage and advised people to vacate the building.

The email further referred to alleged secret networks linked to Naxalites and Pakistan, which has made the case more serious for investigators.

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Police launch investigation

Taking the threat seriously, the Mumbai Police immediately began an investigation. The cyber team is examining details such as the email ID used to send the message, its possible location, and who may be behind it.

Preliminary information suggests that the email was sent using the secure email service Proton Mail, which is generally difficult to trace.

At present, people inside the Press Club have been alerted. Police officials said that all angles are being probed and no negligence will be tolerated. According to initial information, the email was sent yesterday at 7.33 PM.

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