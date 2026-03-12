Bomb Threat To Vidhan Bhavan & Other Locations Today Revives Ghosts Of 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts

Mumbai: Several locations in Mumbai, including Vidhan Bhavan, Bombay Stock Exchange and High Court, received a bomb threat via email today, March 12, leading to an immediate security response. Notably, the date of the bomb threat also coincides with the anniversary of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, reviving memories of the devastating serial explosions that shook the financial capital more than three decades ago.

Series of Bomb Blasts on March 12, 1993

On the unfateful day, the first blast had exploded at 1:30 pm in the basement of the Bombay Stock Exchange building, killing about 50 people and injuring many more, after which a series of bombs exploded at various locations across the city, including the Air India Building, the Centaur Hotel, and the Zaveri Bazaar.

The blasts resulted in the deaths of 257 people, with over 700 injured. Many of the victims were innocent civilians, including women and children. The investigation revealed that the blasts were masterminded by Dawood Ibrahim, a notorious underworld don with ties to international terrorist organisations, to take revenge on the Indian government over the destruction of the Babri Masjid. The main perpetrator of the blasts was identified as Tiger Memon, a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim. Memon had planned and executed the blasts with the help of a network of accomplices.

Details Of Threat Mail Received Today

Threatening emails were also received at the BSE, Vidhan Bhawan, and the Bombay High Court this morning. The threat mail warned CM Fadnavis to move a motion supporting a Khalistan referendum and condemn the Centre. If demands were not met, it threatened a missile attack. Apart from Vidhan Bhavan, similar threats were reportedly sent to banks, courts and the metro system.

Following the alert, teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and police personnel rushed to the Vidhan Bhavan complex and began thorough inspections of the premises. Security has also been heightened at several other prominent locations mentioned in the email. CM Fadnavis also arrived at Vidhan Bhavan despite the threat to bomb Vidhan Bhavan. His arrival at Vidhan Bhavan came as the Maharashtra Budget session was underway.

