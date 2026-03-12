'4 Key Locations In Mumbai Received Threat E-mail,' Reveals MLC Chairman Ram Shinde After Bomb Scare At Vidhan Bhavan

'4 Key Locations In Mumbai Received Threat E-mail': MLC Chairman Ram Shinde Reveals After Bomb Scare At Vidhan Bhavan |

Mumbai: A bomb threat email sent early Thursday morning triggered a major security alert at key locations in Mumbai, including the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, prompting an immediate response from security agencies.

According to Ram Shinde, Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the threatening email was received on the official email account of Mumbai Police at around 6:57 am.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Early this morning, at 6:57 a.m., a message was received on the email of the Mumbai Police warning about an attack and bomb blast at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan. The email also mentioned four other important locations in Mumbai,” Shinde said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the alert, teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and police personnel rushed to the Vidhan Bhavan complex and began thorough inspections of the premises. Security has also been heightened at several other prominent locations mentioned in the email.

Police said similar threatening emails were also received at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Bombay High Court, prompting authorities to deploy additional security and conduct precautionary checks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials said adequate security arrangements have been implemented at all the locations mentioned in the email, while legal action is being initiated at the respective police stations to trace the source of the threat.

The development comes just a day after a self-immolation attempt near the Vidhan Bhavan was foiled by police intervention.

Suicide Attempt Foiled At Vidhan Bhavan

On Wednesday, a 38-year-old man identified as Dadaso Baban Kalsait, a resident of Takli village in Madha taluka of Solapur district, attempted to set himself on fire near Usha Mehta Chowk.

Police said Kalsait poured kerosene on himself as part of a protest but was quickly restrained by alert officers before he could ignite the fuel. He was later detained and taken to Marine Drive Police Station for further inquiry.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Kalsait was upset over the removal of a statue of Lord Vishwakarma which had allegedly been installed illegally on land belonging to the Lohar community. The statue had been removed by the local Nagar Panchayat a few days earlier.

Police have registered a non-cognizable offence against him under Section 226 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/