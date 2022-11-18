Mumbai: Rahul Mukerjea loses cool, asks Indrani’s lawyer to ask her where Sheena is

Rahul Mukerjea | File Photo

During the Sheena Bora murder trial, an annoyed Rahul Mukerjea, undergoing a rigorous cross-examination for the ninth day since Oct 3 when it first began, on Friday lost his temper with Indrani’s lawyer over a question and asked him to ask his client Indrani Mukerjea where Sheena was.

Rahul and Sheena were in a live-in relationship. Indrani, his then-stepmother and Sheena’s biological mother is facing charges of her murder. His father Peter Mukerjea is also an accused among others.

Rahul Mukerjea had stated in response to earlier questions by the lawyer Ranjeet Sangle, that Sheena was afraid of Indrani Mukerjea and was afraid to go to Guwahati, her hometown, as she was afraid that Indrani would locate her there. When asked repeatedly by the lawyer that apart from his word, there is nothing to prove these statements, an exasperated Rahul said, with obvious sarcasm, “If she (Sheena) were alive, she would have been able to tell.” He added in the same breath, “You should ask your client when Sheena is.”

With this, a heated exchange ensued, which calmed down only with the intervention of the special court judge and the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) prosecutor Manoj Chaladan. Judge SP Naik - Nimbalkar asked the lawyer to maintain himself. The prosecutor told the court, “The witness is emotional. He may be given a short break.” Judge Nimbalkar asked Rahul if he needed a break, and he replied in the affirmative and said, “This has been going on since June,” referring to the first time he started deposing in the court.

The judge then explained to him that it is the lawyer’s duty to cross-examine and he is simply expected to answer calmly. When asked again if he needs a break before the proceedings could continue, he said he is fine to continue with them. His cross-examination will continue today (Saturday).