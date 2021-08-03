Mumbai: Quick response vehicles on the cards at Samruddhi Mahamarg

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) that is implementing the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, also known as Samruddhi Mahamarg, recently floated a tender for deployment of quick response vehicles (QRV) here.

It is looking for an agency that can supply these vehicles and can take care of its operations and maintenance. Firms that are interested can submit their bids by September 17.

According to the MSRDC, the firm will have to supply the vehicles within eight months after being awarded the contract. It will then have to carry out its operations and maintenance for four years. The security bid has been pegged at Rs 1.25 crore. MSRDC plans to get at least 20 to 21 QRVs in the first phase.

According to an official, in case of an emergency, these quick response vehicles will be of great use. “It can tow a vehicle after a breakdown. Also, it will have first-aid kit, along with breathing equipment. Besides, other rescue devices like window and door vehicle cutters and water and foam tank will be available. So that in case if a vehicle goes up in flames then the fire can be extinguished immediately. The vehicle will have trained rescue personnel,” an official said.

Since the entire Expressway has a compound wall on both sides, the QRV will be deployed at all interchanges which are at a distance of 30 to 40 km. There are 24 interchanges along Samruddhi Mahamarg where national and state highways pass.

“As the speed on the Expressway is 120 km/hr. To reach a distance of 25km, the QVR will take 10 to 15 minutes. This will save crucial time,” the official said.

The 700-km long Expressway, with three lanes on both sides, will reduce travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai by six hours. Currently, one has to take the NH3 (Mumbai-Dhule) and then NH6 (Dhule-Nagpur) to reach Nagpur, travelling 800 km. Phase 1 between Nagpur and Shirdi was suppose to open in May. However, it got delayed due to the Covid 19 situation.