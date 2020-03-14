Mumbai: PWP to contest NMMC elections

Navi Mumbai: The Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) has decided to contest the civic elections (NMMC) of Navi Mumbai that is likely to take place in the third week of April. The party will contest the election on issues like dilapidated buildings redevelopment, pollution, education and maintenance of green cover in the city.

The party is also in talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a collaboration.

Interestingly, PWP had also contested the civic election in 2015 and could not win a single seat. In addition, despite the party supporting the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, it is contesting the election separately and is in talks with AAP for a collaboration.