Mumbai: PWP to contest NMMC elections

Navi Mumbai: The Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) has decided to contest the civic elections (NMMC) of Navi Mumbai that is likely to take place in the third week of April. The party will contest the election on issues like dilapidated buildings redevelopment, pollution, education and maintenance of green cover in the city.
The party is also in talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a collaboration.
Interestingly, PWP had also contested the civic election in 2015 and could not win a single seat. In addition, despite the party supporting the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, it is contesting the election separately and is in talks with AAP for a collaboration.
Advocate Rajendra Korde, spokesperson of PWP said they are supporting MVA in the state, but it does not mean they cannot increase the party presence in the state. “We are free to contest any election as we have to exist,” said Korde.
The party’s presence was mostly in Raigad and in the last decade, it had lost almost all elections. Its senior leader and former MLA Vivek Patil is reportedly found to be involved in the Karnala Bank scam.
PWP has placed banners across the city saying it is coming to Navi Mumbai. However, in the last five years, it was not seen to be active.