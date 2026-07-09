Mumbai-Pune Expressway Toll Revenue Rises Nearly 13 Per Cent In June On Higher Traffic Growth

Toll collections on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway increased nearly 13% in June, reflecting sustained growth in traffic volumes | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 8, 2026: Toll collections from the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH-4) rose by nearly 13 per cent year-on-year in June, reflecting sustained traffic growth on one of Maharashtra's busiest highway corridors.

According to the latest operational data released by IRB Infrastructure Trust, IRB MP Expressway Pvt. Ltd., which operates the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH-4), reported toll revenue of Rs 1,666 million (Rs 166.6 crore) in June 2026, compared with Rs 1,475 million (Rs 147.5 crore) in the corresponding month last year.

Toll Collections Register Strong Growth

The increase of Rs 191 million (Rs 19.1 crore) translates into a 12.95 per cent rise in toll collections over the year.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is among the country's busiest access-controlled highways, serving daily commuter traffic as well as commercial vehicles travelling between Mumbai, Pune, and southern India. The adjoining Old Mumbai-Pune Highway also contributes to the overall toll revenue generated by the concessionaire.

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Key Infrastructure Corridor

The highway also remains a key component of Maharashtra's road infrastructure network, connecting with major projects such as the Mumbai-Pune Missing Link.

IRB MP Expressway Pvt. Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of IRB Infrastructure Trust and is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH-4).

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