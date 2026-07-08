Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Defends Mumbai-Pune Missing Link, Calls It An 'Engineering Marvel' Despite Landslide |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday strongly defended the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link project in the Assembly, asserting that isolated incidents such as the recent landslide cannot overshadow the engineering significance of one of the state's most ambitious infrastructure projects.



Replying to a discussion on heavy rainfall and flood management, Fadnavis said the government would implement additional safety measures based on expert recommendations while rejecting criticism that the project itself was flawed.



The 13.3-km Missing Link, inaugurated on May 1, remained closed for over 18 hours after a landslide near one of its tunnels following heavy rainfall earlier this week. The stretch, which bypasses the accident-prone Lonavala-Khandala ghat section, reduces the Mumbai-Pune travel distance by nearly 5.7 km and cuts travel time by 20 to 30 minutes.





Describing the project as an engineering milestone, the Chief Minister said it features India's widest cable-stayed bridge, one of the country's tallest viaducts and twin tunnels designed to withstand challenging terrain and extreme weather. He noted that the new alignment has already improved traffic flow and enhanced road safety on the expressway.



Drawing parallels with the construction of the Konkan Railway, Fadnavis said every major infrastructure project faces initial challenges. He recalled that the railway too witnessed recurring landslides for several years after commissioning, but continuous engineering interventions eventually addressed the problem.



"If governments stop building projects because of the possibility of natural disasters, no major infrastructure development will ever take place," he said, adding that courage and long-term planning were essential for nation-building.





The Chief Minister said the state had immediately sought technical assistance from experts at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) after the landslide. Based on their recommendations, additional slope stabilisation measures, including protective wire mesh and reinforcement at vulnerable locations, will be undertaken to further strengthen the project.



Fadnavis also took a swipe at critics, accusing some political opponents and social media users of deliberately spreading misinformation about the project. He alleged that false narratives were being circulated to tarnish Maharashtra's image and warned that the government would not tolerate attempts to mislead the public.



He further revealed that while the Missing Link proposal had been prepared during the previous Congress-led government, it was shelved over technical concerns. His government, after extensive consultations with engineering experts, decided to execute the project, convinced of its technical feasibility and long-term benefits.



Reiterating the government's commitment to modern infrastructure, Fadnavis said the Missing Link would remain a landmark project that would significantly improve connectivity between Mumbai and Pune for decades to come.

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