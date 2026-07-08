Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Only 2 Missing Link Lanes Reopen After Landslide; IIT Bombay To Conduct Fresh Safety Study | VIDEO

MSRDC has reopened two lanes on the Missing Link corridor while awaiting a fresh IIT Bombay safety assessment of the landslide site | PTI

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: Traffic on the Pune-bound carriageway of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway's Missing Link corridor has resumed only partially after a rain-triggered landslide, with authorities allowing vehicular movement on two of the four lanes while water continues to flow across the remaining carriageway.

Only Two Lanes Reopened

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said debris from the landslide near the Connecting Link was completely cleared by 10.10 pm on Monday following a day-long operation involving the construction contractor and heavy machinery.

However, despite the completion of debris removal, only two lanes have been been opened to traffic after safety inspections. Officials said continuous water flow from the hillside across the remaining two lanes has prevented the full restoration of traffic.

VIDEO | The debris on the Pune–Mumbai carriageway near the connecting link has been cleared by MSRDC and the construction company.



Vehicular movement has now been restored on two lanes after the stretch was inspected and declared safe by MSRDC, the Road Safety Engineer and the… pic.twitter.com/jHV7OkJfiH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2026

According to an advisory issued by the MSRDC, the reopened stretch was jointly inspected by the corporation, the Road Safety Engineer and the construction company before being declared safe for vehicular movement.

“Water is still flowing across the remaining two lanes; therefore, only partial traffic movement has been permitted,” the advisory stated.

Restoration Work Continues

The landslide was reported around 3 am on Monday following intense overnight rainfall in the Lonavala region. Although the tunnel itself remained unaffected, debris from the collapsed hill slope blocked the approach road, forcing authorities to suspend traffic on the corridor.

MSRDC teams worked through challenging monsoon conditions, including heavy rain, strong winds and poor visibility, to restore connectivity. The operation involved clearing debris, cleaning the carriageway using specialised equipment and carrying out detailed inspections of Tunnel 2 and the adjoining hillside to ensure no loose material posed a safety risk. Drone surveys were also attempted, but dense fog and adverse weather conditions restricted aerial inspections.

Authorities have advised motorists using the corridor to drive cautiously, maintain lane discipline, adhere to speed limits and follow instructions issued by the Highway Police and traffic personnel until all four lanes can be be safely reopened.

Also Watch:

Fresh Safety Study Planned

Officials said they will continue to monitor the site and prevailing weather conditions before taking a decision on restoring traffic on the remaining two lanes. Meanwhile, the MSRDC will ask IIT Bombay to conduct another safety study of the landslide site to recommend mitigation measures.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/