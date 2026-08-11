Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link To Face 3-Hour Closure On August 12 For Maintenance Work | Sourced

Mumbai: Motorists travelling from Pune towards Mumbai on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway will face a traffic diversion on Wednesday, August 12, as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) carries out maintenance work and mock drills on the newly opened missing link .

According to MSRDC, the Pune-Mumbai carriageway of the missing link (connecting link) will remain closed between 12 noon and 3 pm on August 12 to facilitate the planned activities.

During the three-hour closure, vehicles heading towards Mumbai will be diverted to the Ghat route on the old Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The Mumbai-Pune lane of the connecting link will remain open, allowing traffic travelling towards Pune to continue using the route.

MSRDC has advised motorists to factor in the diversion while planning their journey and follow traffic instructions at the site.

For assistance or in case of any difficulty during the diversion, motorists can contact the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Control Room at 9822498224 or the Highway Police at 9833498334.

The traffic restriction is temporary and will be in place only during the scheduled maintenance and mock-drill period.

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