1 Arrested After Vasai-Virar Crime Branch Seizes ₹1 crore In Counterfeit Currency On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway |

Vasai-Virar Crime Branch Unit 2 seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 1 crore from a car at Shirsad Phata on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

According to reports, Crime Branch Unit 2 received information on Monday that a large quantity of counterfeit currency was being transported in a vehicle. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap on the Mumbai-bound road near Shirsad Phata. A suspicious four-wheeler was subsequently intercepted and searched, following which a suspect was detained.

🚨 ₹1 Crore Fake Currency Seized in Virar!



Vasai-Virar Crime Branch Unit 2 seized counterfeit currency with a face value of ₹1 crore from a car at Shirsad Phata on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.



Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the suspicious vehicle and found a bag… pic.twitter.com/hKSOsgDLzf — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) August 11, 2026

Suspect identified as Virar resident

The suspect has been identified as Pradeep Patil, a resident of Virar-Kashidkopar. During the search, police reportedly recovered nearly 20,000 counterfeit notes in the denomination of Rs 500, with a total face value of Rs 1 crore, reported The Times of India.

Police probe counterfeit currency network

Police were in the process of registering a case against Patil at Mandvi Police Station. Further investigation is underway to determine the purpose behind printing such a large quantity of counterfeit currency, trace where the notes were being transported, and identify others allegedly involved in the operation.

Read Also Two Arrested With Fake Currency Worth ₹57.5K In Nalkheda

Separate counterfeit currency case

Meanwhile, in a separate case earlier this year, Shivaji Park Police registered an FIR under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, in connection with the seizure of counterfeit Indian currency notes.

The offence took place on December 31, 2025, at around 5:05 pm, and the case was registered on the same day. While patrolling within the jurisdiction of Shivaji Park Police Station, Crime Detection Unit officer PSI Mangesh Jamdade and his team noticed a man behaving suspiciously near Shagun Hotel, DeSilva Galli, Dadar West. The suspect was stopped and searched in the presence of two panch witnesses.

Following the intense search, police recovered 144 counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, concealed in the inner pocket of the accused’s underwear. The total face value of the seized fake currency is Rs 72,000. The notes were seized for further investigation, and a case was registered against the accused.

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