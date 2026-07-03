Two Arrested With Fake Currency Worth ₹57.5K In Nalkheda | Representational image

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Nalkheda police on Friday arrested two men and seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 57,500, along with a colour printer and a paper cutter allegedly used to print fake Rs 500 notes.

Police are questioning the accused to trace the source of the counterfeit currency and identify those involved in the network.

SHO Nagesh Yadav said police acted on a tip-off that two men carrying counterfeit notes were present at a fertiliser and agricultural service centre near the bus stand. The police team immediately raided the premises and detained the suspects.

Police identified the accused as Narendra Sondhiya (23), of Pipliya Sent and Shubham Solanki (27), of Gokuldham Colony, Nalkheda.

During search, officers recovered 115 counterfeit Rs 500 notes from a black bag. They also seized a colour printer and a paper cutter allegedly used to manufacture the fake currency.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and arrested both accused. Investigators also seized the mobile phones of both accused and are examining their call records to identify possible associates.

They are also trying to determine whether the counterfeit notes had already been circulated or were intended for distribution.