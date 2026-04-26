Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Project 99% Complete, To Be Inaugurated On May 1 By CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: The crucial ‘Missing Link’ project, which will make the Mumbai–Pune Expressway fully access-controlled, is 99% complete and will be inaugurated on May 1 by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and both Deputy Chief Minister. The project is expected to significantly reduce congestion in the ghat section, making travel faster, safer and signal-free, thereby boosting economic activity, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Shinde's Site Visit and Quality Review

Shinde visited the site on Saturday to review the progress. “I personally inspected the quality of work and it is satisfactory. The remaining minor works will be completed in the next few days. Clear instructions have been given to ensure timely completion with high standards,” he said.

The 10.5-km-long project includes two major tunnels, elevated viaducts and a cable-stayed bridge rising to about 182 metres over Tiger Valley. The tunnel, at approximately 23.75 metres in width, is among the widest in the world. The project has been executed under challenging conditions, including wind speeds of up to 70 kmph, heavy rainfall and difficult terrain.

Complex Execution Conditions

Notably, the alignment passes nearly 182 metres below the Lonavala lake level, making execution highly complex. Shinde said the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) successfully took on and completed this challenging project.

Once operational, the Missing Link will bypass the Khandala ghat section entirely, eliminating sharp curves and reducing travel time by 20–30 minutes. “Accidents in the ghat section will almost come down to zero,” Shinde claimed. The project is also expected to reduce fuel consumption, save time and lower pollution levels.

Distance Reduction and Initial Vehicle Priority

The project will shorten the Mumbai–Pune Expressway distance by about 6 km. In the initial phase, priority will be given to light vehicles and buses, which is expected to ease congestion significantly.

Clarifying on tolls, Shinde said, “There will be no toll hike due to the Missing Link project. No increase is proposed at the Khalapur toll plaza either.”

Project Cost and Political Coincidence

The project, costing around Rs 6,700 crore, was approved in 2019 when Fadnavis was Chief Minister. Its inauguration under his tenure again is a notable coincidence, Shinde said.

The Mumbai–Pune Expressway was India’s first access-controlled highway and has driven growth in IT, services, industry and real estate. The Missing Link project is expected to further enhance its efficiency.

Tourism and Aesthetic Design

The project will also improve connectivity to tourist destinations such as Lohagad Fort, Visapur Fort and Karla Caves, giving a boost to tourism. The tunnels have been aesthetically designed with themes inspired by forts and the Karla caves, while maintaining high construction quality standards.

“Such projects are not just roads but engines of economic growth. Strong connectivity boosts industry, IT, services and employment opportunities,” Shinde said.

He added that the government is focusing on building an integrated network of access-controlled roads by linking projects such as the Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway, Konkan Coastal Road and the Vasai–Virar multimodal corridor. “We are working towards enabling travel across Maharashtra within 7–8 hours,” he said.

Shinde expressed confidence that the Missing Link will make travel between Mumbai and Pune faster, safer and more efficient, and will act as a catalyst for the state’s development.

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