Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Mumbai-Pune ‘Missing Link’ Project Ahead Of May 1st Inauguration | Eknath Shinde X Account

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday inspected the nearly completed ‘Missing Link’ project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and reviewed the progress of the ambitious infrastructure initiative, which is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 1 by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. During his visit, Shinde stated that 99 per cent of the work has been completed and commended the executing agencies for delivering the project despite significant engineering and environmental challenges.

According to the tweet shared by Eknath Shinde, he was accompanied by MP Shrirang Barne, former corporator Aba Saheb Bagul, and senior officials including MSRDC Managing Director Anil Kumar Gaikwad, Shinde interacted with engineers and workers on-site. He noted that the project would play a crucial role in easing congestion in the ghat section of the expressway and improving overall travel safety.

He also mentioned that constructing the route involved overcoming extreme conditions, including heavy monsoon rains, strong winds reaching up to 70 km/h, and complex mountainous terrain. A particularly challenging aspect was building the roadway nearly 182 metres below Lonavala Lake, requiring precision planning and execution. The project has been undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation in collaboration with infrastructure firms EFCON and Navayug.

The ‘Missing Link’ project, spanning 10.5 kilometres, is designed to bypass the existing accident-prone ghat stretch between Mumbai and Pune. It comprises two massive tunnels, a high viaduct, and a cable-stayed bridge soaring approximately 182 metres above Tiger Valley. The tunnels, measuring around 23.75 metres in width, are among the widest globally and represent a significant engineering achievement.

Once operational, the Missing Link is expected to substantially reduce travel time by eliminating bottlenecks in the ghat section, which frequently experiences traffic snarls, especially during peak hours and holiday seasons. The improved connectivity is also anticipated to provide a boost to regional economic activity by facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers.

Shinde further stated that there would be no toll hike after the project becomes operational. Authorities have also indicated that priority movement may be given to four-wheelers and buses on the new stretch to ensure smoother traffic flow.

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