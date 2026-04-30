Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' Inauguration: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Open Mega Project On May 1; Know Time, Place & Who Will Attend

Mumbai: The much-awaited 'Missing Link' stretch on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai–Pune Expressway is set to be inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, May 1. The expressway is expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune by nearly 30 minutes. Notably, after the missing link is thrown open to the public, only light motor vehicles (LMVs) and passenger buses will be allowed to travel in the initial phase.

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Mumbai–Pune Missing Link Inauguration Time & Location

The inauguration of the 'Missing Link' will be held on May 1 at 12.30 pm at Bridge No. 1 on the Missing Link, near the Khopoli Exit on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway.

Who will attend the Mumbai–Pune Missing Link Inauguration?

The ceremony will be officiated by CM Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Muralidhar Mohol, who will be attending as the Chief Guest. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar will be present on the occasion.

Apart from them, the program will also be attended by several dignitaries, including Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Public Works Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Minister of Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare, and Minister of Agriculture Dattatray Bharne.

Details On the Missing Link Project

The new stretch, designed to bypass the existing Lonavala–Khandala ghat section, will reduce the distance between the two cities by nearly six kilometres. According to the notification by Maharashtra Traffic Police, in the initial phase, from May 1 to October 31, entry will only be for LMVs and passenger vehicles, while goods-carrying vehicles will remain prohibited. From November 1 onwards, a review of the first six months will be conducted to assess the feasibility of allowing goods vehicles, and a decision will be taken accordingly. The Speed limits have also been fixed at 100 kmph for cars and 80 kmph for passenger buses.

The 'Missing Link' is a 13.3 km road, which includes a tunnel stretch of about 8.92 km and a total route length of around 13.3 km. It features two of the world's widest tunnels, measuring nearly 23.75 metres in width, along with high viaducts and a cable-stayed bridge rising about 182 metres above Tiger Valley. The road also passes 182 metres below Lonavala Lake, making it one of the most complex infrastructure projects in the region.

The current Mumbai-Pune Expressway was inaugurated in 2002 and is named after former chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan. It is used by around 75,000 vehicles every day, including heavy vehicles. This number often touches up to 120,000 vehicles on weekends and holidays, leading to severe traffic congestion.

For many years, the expressway has been marred by frequent traffic congestion. Earlier in February, a tanker carrying flammable propylene gas toppled near the Adoshi tunnel and paralysed traffic on the expressway for nearly one-and-a-half days. Additionally, the expressway faces heavy congestion, especially during weekends, holidays, and festivals.

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