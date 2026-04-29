Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' Opens May 1 For Light Vehicles Only; Trucks Banned Initially, Review In November

Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' Opens May 1 For Light Vehicles Only; Trucks Banned Initially | X | @mieknathshinde

Navi Mumbai: The much-awaited ‘Missing Link’ stretch on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai–Pune Expressway will be opened to public traffic from May 1, with only light motor vehicles (LMVs) and passenger buses allowed in the initial phase, according to a notification issued by the Maharashtra Traffic Police.

Phased rollout ensures safety and technical checks in tunnel section

As per the notification, the phased rollout has been planned to ensure commuter safety and address technical considerations within the tunnel section, with goods vehicles barred from using the route during the initial period.

In Phase I, from May 1 to October 31, entry will be restricted to LMVs and passenger vehicles, while goods-carrying vehicles will remain prohibited. From November 1 onwards, a review of the first six months will be conducted to assess the feasibility of allowing goods vehicles, and a decision will be taken accordingly, the notification stated.

Hazardous and inflammable material vehicles permanently banned on Missing Link

The notification further stated that vehicles carrying hazardous or inflammable materials, including explosives, will be strictly prohibited from using the Missing Link at all times in line with tunnel safety protocols. Such vehicles will continue to use the existing expressway.

Speed limits have been fixed at 100 kmph for cars and 80 kmph for passenger buses on the Missing Link stretch. It also clarified that minor speed violations within a permissible margin will not attract action under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The notification was issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Praveen Salunke, which will remain in force from the date the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) opens the road for public use until further orders.

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