Sachin Tendulkar Inaugurates First 'Climate Smart Village' In Maharashtra's Palghar With Solar Power For 130 Families

Sachin Tendulkar | (Image Credits: X)

Palghar: Cricket legend and Bharat Ratna recipient Sachin Tendulkar today inaugurated a pioneering 'Climate Smart Village' project in Guhir village, located in the Wada taluka of Palghar district. The initiative, spearheaded by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, aims to transform the lives of 130 families by providing sustainable energy and water solutions.

Solar panels to provide free electricity for 130 households

The project installs solar panels to provide free electricity to 130 households, covering both domestic needs and agricultural requirements.

In addition to home lighting, the Foundation has provided a solar-powered flour mill, easing daily chores for the villagers.

The solar energy infrastructure will also power the village's water supply system, ensuring consistent access for residents.

First-ever Climate Smart Village project in Maharashtra

While the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation has successfully implemented similar models in other states—benefiting over five lakh students—this marks the first-ever 'Climate Smart Village' project to be launched in Maharashtra.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by Sara Tendulkar and Sania Tendulkar. Expressing his vision for the project, Sachin Tendulkar highlighted the potential for long-term impact, stating that the initiative would provide significant relief to the local community. He further expressed confidence that the project would prove transformative for the local students, mirroring the success seen in other regions where the Foundation operates.

This initiative is seen as a major step toward rural development, blending clean energy technology with community-focused welfare to create a model for sustainable living in the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/