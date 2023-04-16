Mumbai: Punctured water tunnel to take this month for restoration, MIDC to impose ₹75 crore penalty on developer

Representational image |

Mumbai: The 5km long water tunnel carrying water to the treatment plant at Bhandup Complex, which was punctured last month, is being repaired and will take this month for the restoration. However, the cut has increased water woes in the city.

Will take a few weeks to restore supply: Civic official

The BMC has imposed a 15% water cut in Mumbai, after it started repair work on March 31. “We had to pump out several litres of water from the tunnel, the supply was then diverted to an old defunct line to make an alternate supply, arrangements were made for ventilation and lighting in the tunnel and then the repair work could be started. After the work gets completed, the supply will be diverted back to the tunnel. However, it will take a few weeks to restore the supply,” said a civic official.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velarasu said, “The repair work will be completed in time.”

Citizens continue to face hardships

As city parts continue to face the shortage, a Veera-Desai road at Andheri West resident, Sonal Seth, said, “It becomes difficult for us to complete the household chores, forcing us to hire water tankers twice a week.” An activist Godfrey Pimenta said, “BMC must grant 50% rebate in water bills.”

On March 28, a water tunnel was damaged by the workers of a private developer who were allegedly digging a borewell at Wagale estate in Thane. However, it came to light through RTI, that the tunnel was damaged in November last year and around three million litres of water was being wasted daily. The water supply from the tunnel was stopped and diverted to the 2,750 dia Vaitarna main, 2,750 dia Upper Vaitarna main and 3,000 dia Tansa replacement main. After appointing the contractor, the work started last month. The BMC has also sent a letter to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to recover the cost of repairs with a penalty of ₹75 crore from the developer.