Mumbai: Proposed IT Park Turns Garment Market In Dadar

Proposed IT Park Turns Garment Market In Dadar

Mumbai: The BMC has revealed its utter failure to address the illegal conversion of Dadar’s proposed Information Technology (IT) park into a garment market. Despite issuing notices to 450 traders operating within what was supposed to be a sprawling hub of technological innovation, the BMC has miserably failed to take any concrete action, leaving countless Mumbaikars jobless and in despair.

The 11-acre plot in Dadar, once envisioned as a beacon of employment opportunity, has now become a symbol of bureaucratic incompetence and regulatory apathy. Authorities have allowed this prime real estate to be hijacked by illegal shops and garment factories, betraying the trust of the very citizens it was meant to serve.

The BMC’s lacklustre response to the rampant misuse of the IT park infrastructure is nothing short of a betrayal of public trust. Despite glaring violations and blatant disregard for approved plans, the authorities have chosen to turn a blind eye, leaving locals in Dadar wondering if they will ever witness the promised development.

Assistant Engineer Rajesh Rathod from G North ward said, “We have given the notices for change of user. The violations are taken seriously, as they have gone beyond the approved plan. We have fined them, and revenue will be generated. The assessment department will take further action on this.”

The misuse of floor space index benefits, ostensibly for the construction of IT park buildings, further exacerbates the issue. These structures, purportedly for IT purposes, have instead been repurposed for the garment market, highlighting the systemic failures in oversight and enforcement.

Notable buildings such as Bhavani Plaza, Om Annex, Autonic Plaza, and Palai Commercial Building have all received notices. However, the lack of consequential action has emboldened traders, diminishing any fear of repercussions from authorities.