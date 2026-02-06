 Mumbai Property Tax Drive: BMC Updates Records, Targets ₹22,000 Crore Arrears With Strict Action On Defaulters
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Property Tax Drive: BMC Updates Records, Targets ₹22,000 Crore Arrears With Strict Action On Defaulters

Mumbai Property Tax Drive: BMC Updates Records, Targets ₹22,000 Crore Arrears With Strict Action On Defaulters

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a major property tax enforcement drive, updating ownership and usage records while targeting ₹22,000 crore in pending arrears. Officials warned defaulters of penalties, property attachment and auctions, urging citizens to complete KYC for accurate tax assessment.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
BMC intensifies property tax recovery drive as officials move to update records and crack down on long-pending arrears across Mumbai | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Feb 06: To step up property tax revenue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is updating property area, usage and ownership records to bring newly tax-eligible units under the tax net.

Officials have been directed to identify and closely monitor major defaulters ward-wise and to launch a special drive against long-pending dues, including notices, penalties, interest, and attachment or auction of properties where required. The directions were issued at a review meeting at the BMC headquarters on Thursday.

Rs 22,000 crore in arrears since 2010

Property tax remains the civic body’s primary revenue source, but cumulative arrears pending since 2010 have ballooned to Rs 22,000 crore, including penalties accrued over the past 15 years.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive, Removes Over 100 Tonnes Of Waste Across City
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive, Removes Over 100 Tonnes Of Waste Across City
Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Dust Pollution; 38 Construction Sites Shut, Vehicles Penalised
Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Dust Pollution; 38 Construction Sites Shut, Vehicles Penalised
Mumbai News: Flower Festival At Byculla Zoo From February 6 To 8
Mumbai News: Flower Festival At Byculla Zoo From February 6 To 8
IND Vs ENG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final?
IND Vs ENG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final?

Collections have declined in recent years due to exemptions for residential units up to 500 sq ft and the absence of any tax revision since 2015–16. Legal challenges to new tax calculation methods further impacted revenue collection in the 2023–24 financial year.

Collections at 73% of annual target

The BMC has collected Rs 5,426.81 crore in property tax between April 1, 2025 and February 4, 2026, which is around 73 per cent of the Rs 7,341 crore target for 2025–26.

Reviewing the collections at the BMC headquarters on Thursday, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi said, “Taxpayers have been repeatedly urged to pay on time to avoid penalties.”

She warned that deliberate defaulters would face strict action under the law, including attachment and seizure of plots, residential, commercial and industrial properties.

KYC update urged

Joshi has urged property taxpayers to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process without delay. KYC is required to keep property details—area, usage (residential, commercial or industrial), ownership, and contact information such as phone number and email—up to date.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Puts ₹63 Crore Property Tax Recovery Drive On Hold Ahead Of Civic Elections 2026
article-image

“This will enable accurate property tax assessment and more effective collection. The process can be completed online through the civic body’s official website or offline at the respective administrative ward offices,” Joshi added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive, Removes Over 100 Tonnes Of Waste...
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive, Removes Over 100 Tonnes Of Waste...
Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Dust Pollution; 38 Construction Sites Shut, Vehicles...
Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Dust Pollution; 38 Construction Sites Shut, Vehicles...
Mumbai News: Flower Festival At Byculla Zoo From February 6 To 8
Mumbai News: Flower Festival At Byculla Zoo From February 6 To 8
'No Clean Chit Yet In Pune Land Deal, Says,' Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
'No Clean Chit Yet In Pune Land Deal, Says,' Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Expansion Stuck As ₹16,000 Crore MSRDC Proposal Awaits Government Nod...
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Expansion Stuck As ₹16,000 Crore MSRDC Proposal Awaits Government Nod...