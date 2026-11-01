Mumbai Property Registrations Rise 9% To 12,690 In October Despite Festive Disruptions | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s residential property market maintained its momentum in October 2026, recording 12,690 property registrations, a 9% increase over the corresponding month last year. Stamp duty collections also rose by 12% year-on-year to Rs 1,173 crore, reflecting sustained demand in the city’s housing market, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registration and Stamps analysed by Knight Frank India.

The growth came despite a festival-heavy calendar, with the Shraddh period overlapping with October and Navratri leaving fewer effective working days for property registrations compared with the previous year. The rise in both registrations and revenue collections indicates that homebuyers continued to complete transactions despite the seasonal factors.

Mumbai has maintained high levels of property registration activity through 2026, with monthly volumes remaining above 12,000 units for most of the year.

Knight Frank Highlights Strong Housing Demand

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "Mumbai's residential market continues to demonstrate exceptional resilience and depth. October's performance is encouraging because it was achieved despite the overlap of Shraddh and a shorter effective registration period during Navratri. The ability of the market to deliver year-on-year growth reflects the strength of end-user demand and sustained confidence among homebuyers. What is particularly significant is the consistency of performance through 2026. Housing demand has remained remarkably stable, seasonal events and affordability considerations, supporting transaction volumes at levels that are among the strongest seen in the city's history. As we enter the Diwali period, the market remains well-positioned, supported by economic growth, rising household aspirations and the availability of housing options across multiple price segments."

Property Registrations Rise Seven Per Cent

Between January and October 2026, Mumbai registered 1,32,040 properties, marking a 7% rise compared with the same period last year. Stamp duty collections during these ten months increased by 5%, from Rs 11,186 crore in January-October 2025 to Rs 11,756 crore in the corresponding period this year.

The sustained growth in registrations and revenue points to continued activity in the residential market, with transaction volumes holding up over successive years. Despite the traditional preference among some homebuyers to avoid property transactions during Shraddh, Mumbai recorded 3,419 registrations between September 26 and October 10 this year, a 2% increase over the corresponding period in 2025.

Also Watch:

Shraddh And Navratri Registration Trends

The average number of daily registrations also edged up to 311 during the period, compared with 306 per day during Shraddh last year, indicating that transaction activity remained steady despite seasonal considerations.

During the nine-day Navratri period, Mumbai recorded 4,680 property registrations. While the volume was lower than the exceptionally high levels seen during the festival in 2025, the comparison was affected by fewer effective registration days in October this year.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/