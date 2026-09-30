Mumbai Property Registrations Hit 14-Year September High At 12,622; Stamp Duty Collections ₹1,227 Crore

Mumbai recorded its highest September property registration tally in more than 14 years, with festive-period activity also rising sharply | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: Mumbai recorded 12,622 property registrations in September 2026, a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase and the highest for the month of September in over 14 years.

However, the Maharashtra Government collected Rs 1,227 crore in stamp duty during the month, a 5 per cent YoY decline, primarily reflecting a shift in transaction mix. The findings are based on data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps as analysed by Knight Frank India.

Property Registrations Rise During Festival

During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrated from September 14 to 25, 2026, Mumbai recorded 5,379 property registrations, a 22 per cent YoY increase and the highest level of registrations for the festive period in the last four years. Over 50 per cent of the stamp duty collections for the month was recorded during the festival, which stood at Rs 640 crore, rising 32 per cent YoY.

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "Mumbai’s residential market has maintained demand momentum, with September 2026 recording the highest property registrations for the month in more than 14 years. The strong performance during Ganesh Chaturthi (September 15–24), with registrations rising 22 per cent year-on-year, provided a notable contribution to the month’s overall registration activity. The surge in registrations during both the festive period and over the month reflects continued homebuyer participation, although buyers remain selective in their purchase decisions. Well-located developments supported by quality infrastructure are likely to remain relevant to buyers as market activity evolves.”

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