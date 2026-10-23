Mumbai Property Registrations Fall 25 Per Cent During Navratri; Revenue Drops To ₹499 Crore

Mumbai’s property market recorded fewer registrations during Navratri 2026, with registration revenue also declining compared with the previous year | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: Mumbai recorded 4,680 property registrations during the nine days of Navratri this year, a 25% decline from 6,238 registrations in the corresponding festive period last year, according to a report by Knight Frank India. Revenue from property registrations also fell 15% year-on-year to Rs 499 crore from Rs 587 crore.

The data covers Mumbai city within the limits of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with the Navratri period this year falling between October 11 and 19, compared with September 22 to October 1 in 2025.

Daily Registrations And Revenue Decline

The average number of registrations per working day declined to 669 in 2026 from 693 during Navratri last year. Average daily revenue collections moderated to Rs 55 crore from Rs 59 crore.

The decline follows a strong performance during Navratri 2025, when property registrations rose 20% year-on-year, setting the highest festive-period tally in the years covered by the report.

Knight Frank India On Market Trends

Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, said registrations had moderated against last year’s high base, but daily figures offered a more measured picture of market activity.

He noted that registrations per working day remained above 2024 levels, while revenue collections declined less sharply than transaction volumes.

According to him, the trends indicate continued buyer participation even as festive-period activity normalises. The next phase of market performance will depend on demand across price segments and how well housing supply matches buyer preferences.

Shraddh Period Sees Marginal Rise

Meanwhile, property registrations during the Shraddh period showed a marginal increase. Mumbai recorded 3,419 registrations between September 26 and October 10, 2026, up 2% from 3,368 in the corresponding period last year.

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Average daily registrations increased to 311 from 306. However, the report stated that revenue collections declined 4% year-on-year to Rs 265 crore. The figures provided for both years show collections at Rs 265 crore, with average daily collections also reported at Rs 24 crore in each period.

Table: Mumbai property sale registrations in Navratri

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