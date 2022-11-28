e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Probe into illegal sale of personal data deepens

Mumbai: Probe into illegal sale of personal data deepens

Cops have found Aadhar nos, addresses of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 01:31 AM IST
Representative Image |
Mumbai: After the recent arrest of two brothers for allegedly illegally selling personal data of people and private firms, the Mumbai Crime Branch is now digging into the nitty gritty of the offence. Two siblings Rahul Yeligatti, 26, and Nikhil, 23, were apprehended from Navghar in Mulund for making data like Aadhaar details, residential addresses, etc available on two websites developed by them.

The probe, so far, has revealed that both the websites contained details of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi besides confidential information of several firms. The arrested duo sold data mostly to loan-providing agencies. As per the police, they would take between Rs2,000 per month to Rs24,000 per year as subscription charges for the websites and mobile applications.

The agency sources said that they are now probing who all have bought the data and how the duo managed to get such personal information. Intriguingly, the clients of the suspects could fetch the data just at the click of a mouse.

The Yeligatti brothers have been booked under sections 379 (theft), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.

