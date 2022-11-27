Shilpa Shetty distributes pizzas among paps after new cafe launch in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has launched her new pizza cafe 'Bizza' in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shilpa was seen distributing pizzas to paps outside the cafe
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shilpa looked stunning in a mini dress
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shilpa said 'muh pizza karo' as she interacted with the paps when she stepped out to give them pizzas
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shilpa also posed with her kids - Viaan and Samisha
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shilpa's husband, businessman Raj Kundra was spotted wearing a quirky black helmet as he arrived at the cafe
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Filmmaker Farah Khan was also papped with Shilpa
Photo by Viral Bhayani
