Shilpa Shetty distributes pizzas among paps after new cafe launch in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has launched her new pizza cafe 'Bizza' in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa was seen distributing pizzas to paps outside the cafe

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa looked stunning in a mini dress

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa said 'muh pizza karo' as she interacted with the paps when she stepped out to give them pizzas

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa also posed with her kids - Viaan and Samisha

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa's husband, businessman Raj Kundra was spotted wearing a quirky black helmet as he arrived at the cafe

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Filmmaker Farah Khan was also papped with Shilpa

Photo by Viral Bhayani

