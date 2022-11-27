DJ Snake's Mumbai concert in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022

DJ Snake performed in Mumbai on Saturday at the Sunburn Arena concert

Instagram

The concert was a part of his six-city tour in India

Instagram

The concert took place at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai

Instagram

International electronic artist DJ Snake was performing in India after more than two years

DJ Snake, a French musician, performed for the third time in India

Instagram

The French musician described his experience at the concert as 'Legandary Night' on Twitter

Instagram

The concert was attended by thousands of people

Instagram

Prior to Mumbai, DJ Snake performed in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, and Hyderabad

Instagram

His six-city tour will end with his final concert at Bengaluru on November 27

Instagram