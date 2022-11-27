DJ Snake's Mumbai concert in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022
DJ Snake performed in Mumbai on Saturday at the Sunburn Arena concert
The concert was a part of his six-city tour in India
The concert took place at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai
International electronic artist DJ Snake was performing in India after more than two years
DJ Snake, a French musician, performed for the third time in India
The French musician described his experience at the concert as 'Legandary Night' on Twitter
The concert was attended by thousands of people
Prior to Mumbai, DJ Snake performed in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, and Hyderabad
His six-city tour will end with his final concert at Bengaluru on November 27