Mumbai: Pro Panja League Co-Founder Parvin Dabas Hospitalised After Car Crash on Bandra's Hill Road

Pravin Dabas on left |

Actor Parvin Dabas was on Saturday admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Holy Family Hospital, Bandra (West), after a car accident. He is out of danger.

According to sources, the actor was returning from a shoot around 5.30am on Saturday when the headlights of an oncoming vehicle temporarily blinded him, causing him to ram into a divider on Hill Road.

Dabas, the co-founder of arm-wrestling competition Pro Panja League, sustained multiple injuries but is now stable. No FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident.

The Pro Panja League issued a statement on behalf of the family. “We regret to inform you that Pravin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital, Bandra, following an unfortunate car accident early on Saturday morning.”

“Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this difficult time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr Dabas and his loved ones. We wish him a swift and complete recovery,” the statement said.

Actress and Dabas’s wife Preeti Jhangiani told a news channel that the family is in shock. “The medical update so far is that he has a serious concussion. Doctors are conducting CT scans and other tests to check for further injuries. Right now, he cannot move much. He has been working late due to the league’s heavy workload and had the accident while driving in the early morning hours,” she said.

Parvin made his debut in the 1999 Hindi film Dillagi, starring alongside Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Urmila Matondkar. Since then, he has appeared in several films, including Monsoon Wedding, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Khosla Ka Ghosla, My Name Is Khan, and Ragini MMS 2.