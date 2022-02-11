Mumbai: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates newly built Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan.

The President was scheduled to inaugurate the hall on December 8 last year, but the event was put off following the death of the then Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat that day, it said.

The new hall has a seating capacity of 750 individuals as against 225 of the previous one.

The heritage features of the hall have been retained, while a gallery has been constructed to give a sea view from the structure, the statement said.

The work of constructing the new hall began in 2019 and was completed in December last year after facing a few delays due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it added.

FPJ photo

FPJ photo

Advertisement

FPJ photo

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:04 PM IST