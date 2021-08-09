Mumbai: Pregnant mother booked for murder of her 2-year-old daughter

A two-year-old girl lost her life after her mother hit her in a fit of rage as the toddler was pestering her. The family claimed that it was an accident and not an intentional planned murder.

The cops had earlier registered an Accidental Death but later added IPC 302 (murder) after the postmortem report suggested severe injury. Locals had informed the cops about the alleged hurried burial of the deceased by the family. However, the family claimed that they had taken the unconscious child to the doctor who declared her dead on arrival. The accused woman would soon be officially arrested and due process would follow, confirmed a cop from Virar police station.

The accused Neha Soni, 22, lived with her autorickshaw driver husband Sonu Kumar (32), at Phoolpada in Virar east. Neha is 7 months pregnant and has 2 kids aged 2 year and 1 year. On Saturday (August 7), when the 2 year old (Nansi) was playing with her younger sister, they went to the mother, who was then busy with her household chores. Irritated, she hit Nansi, which was a bit heavy on the small kid. She was thought to be unconscious and was later taken to a local doctor, who pronounced her dead on arrival.

They then approached the local crematorium for burial and further process but the locals alerted the cops. The cops on Saturday filed an Accidental Death Report and sent the dead body for postmortem. On Monday (August 9), the postmortem revealed severe injuries on the head and stomach of the minor. The cops then booked her under section 302 of IPC for the murder of her own 2-year-old child.

“We first registered an ADR but when the postmortem report arrived, we have regsitered an offence of murder,” said senior cop of Virar police station Suresh Varade.