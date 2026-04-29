 Mumbai Pre-Monsoon Work Intensifies! BMC Steps Up Drain Desilting & Road Cleaning Work, Conducts Major Inspection In Western Suburbs
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Pre-Monsoon Work Intensifies! BMC Steps Up Drain Desilting & Road Cleaning Work, Conducts Major Inspection In Western Suburbs

Mumbai Pre-Monsoon Work Intensifies! BMC Steps Up Drain Desilting & Road Cleaning Work, Conducts Major Inspection In Western Suburbs

BMC has directed officials to complete desilting of drains across Mumbai by May 31, ahead of monsoon 2026. Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma inspected major drains in the Western Suburbs, including Malad and Juhu, and ordered faster waste removal and early morning road cleaning from 6:30 am to prevent flooding risks during rains.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: With the monsoon season approaching, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified desilting and road cleaning work across the city. During an on-site inspection held today, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr Vipin Sharma directed officials to ensure that all drain cleaning work is completed by May 31, 2026.

Inspection of Major Drains in Western Suburbs

The inspection covered several key drainage points, including the Kurar Drain, Saptarshi Drain, and Shivaji Chowk Drain in Malad (East), as well as Piramal Drain and the Oshiwara River in Malad (West). In addition to these, work at Ramchandra Drain and cleaning operations near Pavanhans, Airport Drain, and Juhu Tara Road were also reviewed by the Sharma.

Read Also
Thane Municipal Corporation Ramps Up Pre-Monsoon Preparedness, Sets May 31 Deadline For Roadworks
article-image

Strict Instructions on Waste Removal and Coordination

During the visit, Sharma instructed officials to immediately remove floating waste and accumulated silt from all drains. He stressed that the timely completion of desilting work before the May 31 deadline is essential to avoid monsoon-related flooding issues. In addition to this, he also directed civic staff to maintain regular coordination with local representatives and keep them updated on progress.

Read Also
BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Conducts Surprise Sanitation Inspection In Wadala & Chembur, Pushes For...
article-image

Early Start for Road Cleaning Operations

Moreover, he also instructed municipal officers that daily road and lane cleaning should begin earlier in the morning. Instead of the current 7.30 am start, he recommended beginning operations by 6.30 am so that roads remain clean before peak morning traffic.

Apart from this, earlier in the day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Bhide also carried out an early morning surprise inspection in the Wadala and Chembur areas. Bhide visited solid waste management checkpoints near Wadala (West) railway station and key locations in Chembur, focusing on ground-level implementation of cleanliness measures.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on