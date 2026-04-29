BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Conducts Surprise Sanitation Inspection In Wadala & Chembur, Pushes For Citizen Participation In Cleanliness Drive |

Mumbai: In a bid to strengthen sanitation efforts across the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Bhide carried out an early morning surprise inspection in Wadala and Chembur areas on Wednesday. The visit covered parts of the Mumbai City Division and Eastern Suburbs Division, focusing on ground-level implementation of cleanliness measures.

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Bhide Reviewed Staff Attendance, Overall Management Ops

During her inspection, Bhide visited solid waste management checkpoints near Wadala (West) railway station and key locations in Chembur. She reviewed the attendance and presence of sanitation workers, the availability of cleaning equipment and overall waste management operations. The Commissioner also interacted with local residents to understand their concerns and feedback regarding sanitation services.

Stressing community involvement, Bhide directed officials to actively engage citizens, educational institutions, and local organisations in the cleanliness campaign. She suggested that innovative ideas from these groups should be studied and incorporated to enhance the effectiveness of ongoing drives.

The Commissioner also held direct discussions with sanitation workers, assessing the daily waste collection process and segregation practices. Stressing the importance of proper waste segregation, she recommended launching awareness initiatives, particularly in slum areas, to educate residents on separating dry and wet waste.

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Special Clean-Up Drive Directed To Restore Hygiene

As part of the inspection, Bhide visited Anibarkat Ali Dargah Road and Arun Kumar Vaidya Road in Wadala East, where she reviewed sanitation work on both sides of the roads, including operations at a dry waste collection centre. Taking note of abandoned vehicles and poor cleanliness conditions along these stretches, she instructed officials to launch a special clean-up drive within the next few days to restore hygiene standards.

Several senior civic officials accompanied the Commissioner during the visit, including Deputy Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 2) Prashant Sapkale, Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Kiran Dighavkar, Additional Commissioner (Zone 5) Sandhya Nandedkar and Assistant Commissioners Arun Kshirsagar and Shankar Bhosle.

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