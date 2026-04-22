BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide Conducts Surprise Inspection At Waste Management Facility In Mumbai's Bandra, Pushes Cleanliness Drive |

Mumbai: In a bid to strengthen sanitation efforts, Ashwini Bhide, Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), conducted a surprise early-morning inspection at a solid waste management facility in Bandra West on Tuesday.

The inspection was carried out at Dharmashala Chowki in the H-West Ward, located at Kherwadi opposite the Government Polytechnic. During the visit, Bhide reviewed staff attendance, checked official registers and interacted directly with sanitation workers to assess on-ground workforce deployment.

Stressing strict hygiene standards, the civic chief directed officials to prioritise cleanliness across the ward. She instructed teams to ensure effective road sweeping, proper waste handling, and regular sanitation of public spaces such as bus stops and surrounding areas.

Bhide also stressed the need for stronger coordination between various departments within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, stating that improved inter-departmental cooperation is crucial for maintaining cleanliness and enhancing overall civic management.

Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner Vishwas Mote and Assistant Commissioner Dinesh Pallewad, were present during the inspection. The surprise visit highlights the BMC’s renewed focus on accountability and real-time monitoring as part of its city-wide cleanliness drive.

₹105 Crore Earmarked For Pothole Repairs

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has allocated Rs 105 crore for pothole repairs ahead of the monsoon, much lower than last year’s Rs 200 crore expenditure. Officials attribute the reduced cost to the ongoing Rs 17,000-crore road concreting project, which is now nearly 75 per cent complete, compared to 45 per cent progress during the same period last year. The use of mastic for road repairs has also declined by 50 per cent over the past year.

The repair plan includes two major tenders of Rs 30 crore each for the Western and Eastern Express Highways, along with multiple tenders for roads of varying widths that have not yet been concreted. A separate tender has also been floated for procuring cold mix material. With the monsoon approaching, the civic body aims to minimise pothole-related disruptions while continuing its push for improved road infrastructure and urban sanitation.