Mumbai: BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Orders Long-Term Road Plan, Monsoon Readiness Push Ahead Of Rains

BMC chief Ashwini Bhide reviews road planning and monsoon preparedness measures in Mumbai | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, April 11: With Mumbai witnessing massive road construction, the lack of a long-term roadmap is a critical gap. In her first review, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed urgent formulation of railway-style Model Operational Norms to ensure roads are built for the next decade of traffic growth, not just present needs.

The framework must include maintenance, repairs, utility planning, and traffic forecasting, aligned with Mumbai’s business needs for sustainable urban development.

उत्तम दर्जाच्या मूलभूत सेवा लोकाभिमूख पद्धतीने उपलब्ध करण्यावर (Back to Basics) भर द्यावा, लोकप्रतिनिधींशी सातत्यपूर्ण संवाद ठेवावा व त्यांच्यासमवेत प्रत्यक्ष क्षेत्रभेटी द्याव्यात; विविध कामकाजांच्या सद्यस्थितीची माहिती लोकांपर्यंत पोहोचवावी; काम पूर्ण न झालेले रस्ते… pic.twitter.com/zpjYXn3rvZ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 11, 2026

Review meeting and transparency measures

Bhide chaired a monthly review meeting on monsoon preparedness at the BMC headquarters on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Additional Municipal Commissioners Dr Vipin Sharma, Dr Ashwini Joshi, Dr Avinash Dhakane, Abhijeet Bangar, along with all Deputy and Assistant Municipal Commissioners.

During the review, she directed that information on drain desilting, the current status of road works, and other civic updates must be made readily accessible to citizens to ensure transparency and improved public communication.

Monsoon preparedness focus

Bhide also reviewed monsoon preparedness and mitigation measures, focusing on waterlogging-prone areas, dewatering systems, pumps, and equipment readiness.

She stated that while the BMC is generally equipped at chronic flooding spots, a long-term plan must be developed for permanent solutions, with preparatory work beginning immediately for implementation ahead of the next monsoon.

Bhide directed that a clear work plan and timeline be finalised, and stressed that no manholes should remain open under any circumstances, with all safety grills installed before the monsoon.

GIS mapping and future planning

The meeting reviewed reserved plots under the Development Plan and their current status. Bhide said new sectors like online food delivery and gig work are growing quickly, with delivery points coming up across the city.

She said planning should not be limited to traditional needs and must also support these new businesses with proper infrastructure. Bhide directed officials to align planning with changing business needs and use GIS mapping to track reserved plots for public amenities. She also asked for a clear policy for land reserved for civic facilities.

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Project deadlines and public participation

Bhide directed that road projects which are over 70% complete must be finished before June 1. She noted a positive trend in pothole management, with a significant reduction in their numbers over the past three years, along with a steady decline in related expenditure.

While taking review of desilting work of major and minor drains across the city, she said that daily updates on drain cleaning should be shared with councillors, public representatives, and citizens to ensure transparency and enable feedback.

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