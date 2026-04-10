Mumbai Clean-Up Push: BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Orders Solid Waste Management War Room, Intensifies Sanitation Monitoring

BMC chief Ashwini Bhide reviews waste management, calls for war room and stricter sanitation monitoring across Mumbai | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, April 9: A day after corporators criticised the BMC's Solid Waste Management (SWM) department, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide took a review of the ongoing work in the department on Thursday. She directed officials to set up a central control room (war room) to ensure that sanitation activities are being carried out effectively.

Additionally, Assistant Commissioners of all the respective wards have been instructed to conduct regular field visits to ensure proper cleanliness at the local level.

Focus on continuous cleanliness and mechanisation

During a review meeting, Bhide emphasised that cleanliness is a continuous process that must be carried out consistently and effectively. She underscored the need for specialised mechanised vehicles to maintain hygiene along Mumbai’s coastal roads and busy highways, where heavy traffic makes manual cleaning difficult.

Bhide also highlighted the importance of establishing model clean zones in crowded areas and raising public awareness to ensure that high cleanliness standards are maintained over time.

Push for electric waste collection vehicles

She further stated that 10% of BMC's advanced waste collection vehicles are electric, making the civic body the country's first municipal corporation to use high-capacity e-vehicles at this scale.

She also urged citizens and organisations to actively participate in the ‘Mumbai Clean League’ to promote sustained public engagement in city cleanliness.

Daily waste management and infrastructure details

During the session, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar gave a detailed presentation on various projects, equipment, and operations of the SWM department.

He stated that currently, the BMC collects around 7,200 metric tons of solid waste from Mumbai daily, which is scientifically processed and disposed of. To maintain high cleanliness standards across the city, a service-based contract system has been adopted.

He also highlighted that new vehicles have been introduced for waste collection and transportation. Previously, 1,196 vehicles were operational, but with upgraded capacity, the number has been rationalised to 988, with updated colour schemes.

Mumbai has 46 dry waste segregation centres, supported by 94 dedicated vehicles. Additionally, a special service for domestic sanitary waste collection has been launched, which has been effectively utilised by numerous establishments.

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Standing Committee flags concerns

On Wednesday, during a discussion on procuring dustbins for the city, members of the BMC Standing Committee had criticised the functioning and efficiency of the SWM department in carrying out cleanliness operations.

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