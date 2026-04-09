Mumbai Infra Push: BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Pitches AI-Driven Reforms, Developer Collaboration At NAREDCO Event

Ashwini Bhide outlines AI-led reforms to streamline approvals and boost Mumbai’s real estate sector | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, April 9: Newly appointed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Ashwini Bhide on Thursday outlined her vision for streamlining building approvals and improving ease of doing business while addressing city developers at a real estate industry event of NAREDCO ‘Change of Guards’ held at Taj Colaba.

Speaking to members of NAREDCO, Bhide emphasised the need to strengthen collaboration between the civic body and developers, calling it crucial for shaping Mumbai’s growth.

She said the BMC has historically played a key role in regulating and facilitating development, and the focus now will be on improving systems through technology and process reforms.

AI upgrade planned for approval systems

A key highlight of her address was the proposed upgrade of the Auto Development Control Regulations (Auto DCR) system using artificial intelligence. The move aims to reduce human interface, speed up approvals, and bring greater transparency to the building permission process.

“We are looking at how we can leverage AI to simplify procedures and minimise manual intervention, thereby improving ease of doing business,” Bhide said, adding that new systems and use cases are being explored and will be rolled out soon.

Focus on process rationalisation

She also flagged the need to rationalise existing procedures and remove redundant requirements, noting that digitisation and automation could address several bottlenecks faced by developers.

Infrastructure and liveability priorities

Beyond regulatory reforms, Bhide underlined the importance of infrastructure-led growth, stating that improving mobility, public spaces, and overall liveability must go hand in hand with real estate development. “A city is not just about buildings but about the quality of life it offers,” she said.

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Assurance of stakeholder engagement

Assuring continued engagement with stakeholders, Bhide said the civic body remains open to feedback and will work jointly with the industry to drive Mumbai’s next phase of growth.

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