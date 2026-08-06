Mumbai: Prashant Kishor Meets Sunetra Pawar, Parth Pawar At Devgiri Bungalow To Discuss NCP's Political Strategy Amid 'Gungi Gudiya' Controversy |

Mumbai: The founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, Prashant Kishor, arrived to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Parth Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday at Devgiri Bungalow in Mumbai to discuss the party's future political strategy and plans.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor arrives to meet NCP leaders Parth Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar at Devgiri Bungalow to discuss the party's political strategy and future plans pic.twitter.com/AIKObA9vxp — IANS (@ians_india) August 6, 2026

Meeting amid political controversy

The visit comes at a time when the NCP is facing controversy in the state over alleged derogatory remarks by the Congress targeting Sunetra Pawar, in which the party described her as "Gungi Gudiya".

The political battle between the two parties began after the Congress shared a post on social media in which NCP leader Dhananjay Munde was reportedly seen shielding Sunetra Pawar from a journalist's question regarding the law-and-order situation in Beed district. Since then, both parties have been engaged in a war of words.

Kishor's visit to the state is expected to address the issues the party is facing in the current political scenario while also focusing on strengthening the party at the regional and state levels.

Focus on party strategy

Kishor, who was appointed as the party's strategist in June, will continue in the role for the next three years. Under his leadership, the party has high expectations of strengthening its position through data analytics, smart messaging and effective campaign strategies.

Read Also Bihar BJP Blames Rumour Campaign For Bankipur Loss To Prashant Kishor, Lists Reasons Behind Defeat

Track record in election campaigns

Kishor has an extensive background in strengthening the image of political parties and shaping the careers of political leaders. He has played key roles in several states, helping parties and leaders rise to power.

According to reports, his successful campaign for Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, including the "Chai Pe Charcha" initiative, brought him into the national spotlight. Thereafter, he played an important role in the election campaigns of several leaders, including Nitish Kumar (JDU) in Bihar, Mamata Banerjee (TMC) in West Bengal, Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh, M. K. Stalin (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, reported Divya Marathi.

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