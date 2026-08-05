WATCH: NCP Workers Throw Ink On Harshwardhan Sapkal's Photo, Demand Apology Over 'Gungi Gudiya' Remark |

Mumbai: The controversy surrounding Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has escalated in the state as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers staged a protest against State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal near the Tilak Bhavan office of the Congress over the alleged "Gungi Gudiya" remark against Pawar.

NCP workers demand apology

The visuals shared online show NCP workers protesting against the Congress's alleged remarks. The visuals purportedly show NCP workers throwing ink on Sapkal's photograph while demanding an apology. During the protest, the workers were seen carrying a donkey as a symbol to strongly condemn the remarks targeting Pawar.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP workers protest against State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, near Tilak Bhavan office of Congress, over 'Gungi gudiya' remark against Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar. pic.twitter.com/fPdEuvwnk2 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026

Moreover, NCP workers on Tuesday stormed the Congress party office in Colaba, Mumbai, demanding an apology from the party. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde strongly condemned the remarks and called for an immediate apology, saying the Congress had "lost its wisdom."

Shinde attacks Congress

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shinde said, "Sunetra Pawar is Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister. I can't understand what has happened to the Congress. In 2024, they similarly insulted our Ladli sisters by using derogatory language. The women of Maharashtra gave them a befitting reply and taught them a lesson."

Stepping up his attack, Shinde said the alleged remarks were not only an insult to Sunetra Pawar but also to every woman in Maharashtra. The confrontation over the alleged remarks followed after the Congress allegedly referred to Sunetra Pawar as a "Gungi Gudiya" (mute doll), triggering strong reactions from leaders of the ruling alliance.

Political row deepens

The controversy erupted after the Congress shared a post on social media in which NCP leader Dhananjay Munde was reportedly seen shielding Sunetra Pawar from a journalist's question regarding the law-and-order situation in Beed district. Since then, both parties have been engaged in a war of words.