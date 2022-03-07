Mumbai: Power outage hits Colaba at night; no electricity for 12 hours

A week after Mumbai experienced a three-hour power failure, another unprecedented power cut hit Colaba yesterday night after which electricity was gone for 12 hours on end.

The area is being dug up and this could have lead to the outage, locals from the area said.

"Yesterday three 11kv fault occurred in Colaba area, due to this around 19 Distribution Sub Stations (DSS) were affected. We couldn't restore around 70% supply in night," the BEST said in a statement.

After repair work on the faulty feeder is concluded, the supply to the remaining areas will be restored, the statement added.

Mumbaikars faced over three hour power failure, on February 27 for the first time, since October 12, 2020 when an 18 hour breakdown took place in the city.

A week after the announcement by energy minister Nitin Raut on the formation of a high-level committee to probe the February 27 incident, there has been no movement on this front. The state energy department insiders said that no concrete discussion was held on this issue as it will be taken up with the energy secretary today.

Raut had said that the concerned people will not be spared but his department has yet to get time to set up a committee.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:27 AM IST