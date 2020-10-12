Mumbai Power Cut: Local train services restored; Railway reschedules long distance special trains

About two hours after residents of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region were hit with a massive power cut, local train services have been restored. At the same time, several long distance trains have been rescheduled.
As per a tweet by the Central Railways, the Harbour Line of the Mumbai local train system was restored from 10:55 am. At the same time, power supply was restored on the Central Railway's main line at 12:26 pm.
"As power supply is restored in WR's Mumbai Suburban section, all OHEs have been charged at 12.20 hrs and WR's suburban train services are restored between Churchgate and Borivali. Services were already on between Borivali and Virar," the Western Railways tweeted.
While local services have been restored, the Railways has also rescheduled some long-distance trains from Mumbai, while incoming trains have been regulated at interchange points.
As per the Central Railways, five long distance special trains have been rescheduled:
01055 LTT-at 1200 hrs
01055 LTT-Gorakhpur at 1215 hrs
06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram at 1240 hrs
01061 LTT-Darbhanga at 1315 hrs
01071 LTT-Varanasi at 1340 hrs
Similarly, the Western Railways has also announced the rescheduling or short termination of five trains. "Passengers to please note that five mail/express trains have been rescheduled/short terminated on 12th October, 2020 due to power supply failure in Mumbai," read a tweet.
These rescheduled trains are:
1) 09025 Bandra terminus- Amritsar clone special train which departs at 11.15 hrs is rescheduled to depart at 13.00 hrs.
2) 02925 Bandra terminus- Amritsar Pashchim Express which departs at 12.00 hrs is rescheduled to depart at 13.15 hrs.
3) 02933 Ahmedabad- Mumbai Central Karnavati Exp wl b short terminated at Borivali & wl depart from Borivali as 02934
4) 09115 Sayaji Nagri exp wl b short terminated at Borivali station & wl depart from Borivali as 09116 5) 02480 Bandra terminus- Jodhpur Surya Nagri exp which departs at 13.30 hrs is rescheduled to depart at 14.30 hrs.
