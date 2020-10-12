Mumbai Power Cut: Local train services restored; Railway reschedules long distance special trains

About two hours after residents of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region were hit with a massive power cut, local train services have been restored. At the same time, several long distance trains have been rescheduled.

As per a tweet by the Central Railways, the Harbour Line of the Mumbai local train system was restored from 10:55 am. At the same time, power supply was restored on the Central Railway's main line at 12:26 pm.

"As power supply is restored in WR's Mumbai Suburban section, all OHEs have been charged at 12.20 hrs and WR's suburban train services are restored between Churchgate and Borivali. Services were already on between Borivali and Virar," the Western Railways tweeted.