Mumbai Power Cut: Final year MU exams postponed; some colleges forge ahead with extra time

Cluster colleges in Bandra have also postponed the final year exams due to the electricity supply failure. Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew's College, Bandra West said, "We have been informed by our cluster head college to postpone and reschedule exams to be conducted on Monday. We have postponed exams to avoid inconvenience to students and have rescheduled the exams to October 15 after all our exams are completed."

But a few colleges in Andheri west and Vile Parle west cluster have continued to conduct the exams on Monday, till 2 pm if possible. A senior professor of the cluster university in Vile Parle west said, "We have not postponed the exams because most students appear on the smartphones and do not require a steady electric or WiFi connection. We are also giving extra time to students so that they can appear for the exam in case they face any difficulty. Also, we will conduct a re-exam for those students who could not appear due to the power failure."

The MU has not released any specific notification yet because it has decentralised the examination process.