Mumbai: Power breakdown in Dadar for an hour

After yesterday's power cut in Colaba, there was interruption of electric supply in Dadar West area nearby to National hospital area due to tripping of National hospital 11kv feeder at Sitladevi RSS.

This interruption was due to termination flashover of Transformer no 1 at Shivaji xrd DSS. Major Interruption duration was from 18.35 to 19.25 hrs. Transformer no 1 supply was also restored from L V side around 19.45 hrs.

This is a third consistent power failure in major parts of Mumbai in recent weeks.Yesterday unprecedented power cut hit Colaba since Sunday evening due to a major fault in the distribution network of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST). Due to the power outbreak, the functioning of banks, shops and residential buildings were affected. The power was fully restored at 3 pm on Monday.

Mumbaikars faced over three hour power failure for the first time after the 18 hour breakdown in Mumbai that took place on October 12, 2020. Due to the tripping of MahaTransco’s 220 KV transmission line on Mulund-Trombay, the power supply to most parts of Mumbai was affected on February 27.

A week after the announcement by energy minister Nitin Raut on the formation of a high-level committee to probe the February 27 Mumbai power breakdown, there has been no movement on this front.

