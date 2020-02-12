Mumbai: Powai senior citizen found murdered in her house; husband goes missing

According to police, Sheetal and Ajit lived in Sukh Shanti Housing Society at Saki Vihar, in Powai. They were childless. Primary enquiries made with the neighbours and relatives revealed that Ajit was battling with depression as he was caring for his cancer-stricken wife and had borrowed money for her treatment. On Monday, around 7.30am, Ajit was seen leaving the house and has been missing since then.

The neighbours did not hear from the Lads that morning and finding it unusual, they rang the doorbell. When neither of the Lads answered, the neighbours got worried and broke open the door.

Only to be shocked by the sight of Sheetal lying in a pool of blood, with her head bashed in and her neck and wrist slit, said Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 10).

Powai Police were alerted and they rushed to the spot, after which Sheetal was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where she was declared dead before arrival. A case of murder was registered at Powai police station.

During panchnama, police found a note at the crime scene, penned by Ajit, claiming he was going to commit suicide and confessing to his wife’s murder as he was heavily in debt due to her ailment. Goyal said, “We have launched a manhunt for Ajit. However, he is the prime suspect in this matter and we are investigating the case.”