 Mumbai: Powai Police Nab 30-Year-Old Man For Stalking & Molesting 23-Yr-Old Woman At Pani-Puri Stall; Search On For Accomplice
The two accused were staring at the woman at a panipuri stall and later stalked her on a motorcycle while she was travelling by auto, eventually asking for her phone number.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Representational Image

Mumbai: The Powai police have arrested a 30-year-old man, Sarfraz Ansari, for allegedly stalking and molesting a 23-year-old woman, and are looking for another accused, Sohail Siddique, also 30.

The woman filed a complaint at the Powai police station, leading to the case being registered under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 3(5) (general explanation), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the woman and her friend stopped at the pani-puri stall after work.

