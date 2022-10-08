e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Pothole complaints down to 15-20 per day

Mumbai: Pothole complaints down to 15-20 per day

As per the latest data from the civic body, the number of complaints has gone down to 15-20 per day.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Pothole complaints down to 15-20 per day | Photo by IANS
Follow us on

Mumbai: During the monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has attended to 400 potholes on an average every day. As per the latest data from the civic body, the number of complaints has gone down to 15-20 per day.

Officials said that they attended to all the pending complaints during the dry spell from September-end to the beginning of this month. Meanwhile, the civic body also invited a tender of Rs 200 crore last week to resurface the city and suburban roads.

Since April 1, the BMC’s roads department has attended to 35,794 potholes and used 3,318 metric tonnes of cold mix in all 24 administrative wards. While nearly 41% were reported from the western suburbs – maximum in K-West (Andheri West, 2,426) and P-North (Malad, 1,989) – R-North (Dahisar) had 382 potholes and ward A (Colaba) had 594, which is the lowest in the city.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC releases additional funds to tackle pothole menace
article-image

As intermittent rains are still resulting in potholes, the civic body has allocated an additional fund of Rs 5 lakh for each ward to buy the cold mix from the open market.

Civic administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, in a recent power-point presentation, had assured the Bombay High Court that every road in the city would be concretised within three years. Mumbai has a road network of 2,050km, of which 990km have already been concretised. While tender has been awarded and work has started on 265 km of roads, tenders to concretise 397 km of roads will be floated in November.

Read Also
Mumbai Police writes to BMC Commissioner to take action on potholes after NGO complaints
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Chembur residents raise noise plaint over pandal

Mumbai: Chembur residents raise noise plaint over pandal

Thane: Fire breaks out in service centre; no casualty reported

Thane: Fire breaks out in service centre; no casualty reported

Mumbai updates: Parts of city face waterlogging; heavy rainfall to continue

Mumbai updates: Parts of city face waterlogging; heavy rainfall to continue

Mumbai: CT scanner at Nair Hospital breaks down, patients travel 4km to private lab

Mumbai: CT scanner at Nair Hospital breaks down, patients travel 4km to private lab

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC uses colourful Garba pots to grow plants from Nirmalaya

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC uses colourful Garba pots to grow plants from Nirmalaya