Mumbai: Pothole complaints down to 15-20 per day

Mumbai: During the monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has attended to 400 potholes on an average every day. As per the latest data from the civic body, the number of complaints has gone down to 15-20 per day.

Officials said that they attended to all the pending complaints during the dry spell from September-end to the beginning of this month. Meanwhile, the civic body also invited a tender of Rs 200 crore last week to resurface the city and suburban roads.

Since April 1, the BMC’s roads department has attended to 35,794 potholes and used 3,318 metric tonnes of cold mix in all 24 administrative wards. While nearly 41% were reported from the western suburbs – maximum in K-West (Andheri West, 2,426) and P-North (Malad, 1,989) – R-North (Dahisar) had 382 potholes and ward A (Colaba) had 594, which is the lowest in the city.

As intermittent rains are still resulting in potholes, the civic body has allocated an additional fund of Rs 5 lakh for each ward to buy the cold mix from the open market.

Civic administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, in a recent power-point presentation, had assured the Bombay High Court that every road in the city would be concretised within three years. Mumbai has a road network of 2,050km, of which 990km have already been concretised. While tender has been awarded and work has started on 265 km of roads, tenders to concretise 397 km of roads will be floated in November.

