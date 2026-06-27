Mumbai Port Deploys AI To Detect Encroachments; 3 Land Leases To Generate Nearly ₹948 Crore

Mumbai Port Authority is introducing an AI-based land monitoring system while monetising key land parcels to boost long-term revenue | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 26: Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) has announced an ambitious push to digitise the management of its vast land holdings by deploying an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered land-use monitoring system capable of detecting encroachments through satellite imagery.

The digital initiative aims to strengthen surveillance over the port's nearly 89 sq km estate using artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) tools.

The Rs 5.2 crore AI Land Use Monitoring System will analyse high-resolution satellite imagery, survey data and geospatial information to automatically identify unauthorised construction and changes in land use, enabling the port authority to intervene before encroachments become entrenched.

Officials said the platform will be built using 15 years of archival satellite imagery and will continuously monitor land parcels for the next five years through monthly satellite updates.

The project also includes the development of a geoportal, mobile application, cloud infrastructure, digital elevation models, DGPS surveys and AI-powered analytics to support land management.

AI To Strengthen Land Monitoring

According to MbPA, the system is expected to improve governance by providing accurate and timely land-use information, enabling data-driven decision-making and strengthening the sustainable management of the authority's extensive land assets.

The digital project forms part of the port's broader strategy to maximise returns from its real estate portfolio. As part of its asset monetisation programme, MbPA has recently announced three major long-term land lease projects that are expected to generate an estimated Rs 947.91 crore in revenue over a 30-year period.

Asset Monetisation Gains Pace

Among the largest proposals is the fresh 30-year lease of the former TOMCO hazardous-liquid storage plot near VVF Ltd. Spread across 12,670 square metres, the lease is projected to fetch around Rs 498 crore over three decades through an annual lease rental of about Rs 12.27 crore.

Another key project involves leasing a 6,664.3 sq m plot near the HPCL Guest House at Wadala Estate for 30 years. The parcel is expected to generate nearly Rs 302 crore during the lease period, translating into an annual revenue of around Rs 7.45 crore.

MbPA has also proposed leasing a triangular plot at Wadala Estate on a 30-year tenure. The allotment is expected to yield approximately Rs 148 crore over the lease period through annual earnings of about Rs 3.64 crore.

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Port officials said the monetisation exercise is aimed at unlocking the value of underutilised land parcels while creating a steady long-term revenue stream that can be reinvested into port infrastructure, waterfront development and modernisation projects.

Officials said the initiatives are intended to modernise Mumbai Port's operations while improving the utilisation of its land assets and creating new avenues for economic activity along the city's eastern waterfront.

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